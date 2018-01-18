Can Democrats Stand Up for DACA and Keep the Government Running?

 The potential government shutdown, Trump on immigration, and Aziz Ansari on the Political Gabfest.

Jan. 18 2018 8:58 PM

The “A House Is Not a Hole” Edition

Listen to Slate’s show about the potential government shutdown, Trump on immigration, and the Aziz Ansari story.

Activists rally for the passage of a “clean” DREAM Act, one without additional security or enforcement measures, outside the New York office of Sen. Chuck Schumer on Jan. 10 in New York City.

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss whether Congress should keep the government running, Trump’s opinions on immigration, and what positive outcomes could result from the public dissection of Babe.com’s Aziz Ansari story.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

