Does It Matter If President Trump Is Mentally Ill?

The “Very Stable Genius” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about the future of DACA Dreamers, Trump’s fitness for office, and voting rights at the Supreme Court.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the future of the Dreamers, Trump’s fitness for office, and voting-related cases before the Supreme Court.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Michael D. Shear for the New York Times: “Trump Must Keep DACA Protections for Now, Judge Says”
- David Brooks for the New York Times: “The Decline of Anti-Trumpism”
- Yascha Mounk for Slate: “The Insanity Offense”
- Mark Sherman for the Associated Press: “Supreme Court Appears Sympathetic to Ohio Voter Purge Effort”
- Ella Nilsen and Rachel Wolfe for Vox: “North Carolina’s Redistricting Goes Back to the Drawing Board”
- CBS News: “CBS This Morning Welcomes John Dickerson as New Co-Host”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: Moira Donegan’s piece, “I Started the Media Men List”
- John: Since June, Trump has stated he was open to sharing his version of events regarding possible obstruction of justice with the Mueller team.
- David: Tina Brown’s memoir, The Vanity Fair Diaries: 1983–1992
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss John Dickerson’s new job at CBS This Morning. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.
Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.