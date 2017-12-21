Did the Wealthy, Who Stand to Gain the Most From the New Tax Bill, Need Tax Cuts?

The “Paul Ryan Has Died and Gone to Heaven” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about the tax bill, government agencies under Trump, and Linda Greenhouse’s new book about covering the Supreme Court.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the final tax bill and government agency leadership under Donald Trump. Then Linda Greenhouse joins in to discuss covering the Supreme Court.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Blair Guild for CBS News: “Trump Judicial Nominee Withdraws After Failing to Answer Basic Legal Questions”
- Talia Buford for ProPublica: “What It’s Like Inside the Trump Administration’s Regulatory Rollback at the EPA”
- FiveThirtyEight: “How Popular Is Donald Trump?”
- Just a Journalist: On the Press, Life, and the Spaces Between, by Linda Greenhous
- Matt Ford for the Atlantic: “Judgment Day for Public Unions”
- Linda referenced the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation
- Linda Greenhouse for the New York Times: “The Empty Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: Alice Gregory for the New Yorker: “The Sorrow and the Shame of the Accidental Killer”
- John: When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing, by Daniel H. Pink
- David: Umair Haque’s “What Do You Call a World That Can’t Learn From Itself?” and a Twitter thread by Alison Gerber
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss Linda Greenhouse’s favorite story from her time covering the Supreme Court. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.
Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.