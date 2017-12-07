Would a SCOTUS Ruling in Favor of Masterpiece Cakeshop Redefine Free Speech?

The “Wedding Cake” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about harassment-related resignations, cake-decorating preferences at the Supreme Court, and the Middle East peace process.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, Al Franken’s resignation, and the Middle East peace process.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Arguments: Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission
- Emily Tillett for CBS: “Rep. John Conyers announces retirement, endorses son to run for seat”
- Yamiche Alcindor and Nicholas Fandos for the New York Times: “Senator Al Franken Resigning Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations”
- Eugene Scott for the Washington Post: “White women in Alabama have made up their minds about Roy Moore”
- David M. Halbfinger, Mark Landler, and Isabel Kershner for the New York Times: “Trump Calls Jerusalem Plan Step Toward Peace, but It Puts Mideast on Edge”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: “How Effective Is Your School District? A New Measure Shows Where Students Learn the Most”
- John: Tribe of Mentors: Short Life Advice From the Best in the World, by Tim Ferriss, as heard discussed on The Art of Manliness
- David: “I Made My Shed the Top Rated Restaurant on TripAdvisor
