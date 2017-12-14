What Can the GOP Accomplish With a Waning Majority in the Senate?

The “Devil and Mr. Jones” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about Democrat Doug Jones’ win in Alabama, the current state of the tax bill, and awful men in the headlines.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Democrat Doug Jones’ win over Trump-backed Roy Moore in Alabama, the tax bill’s status, and how those accused of sexual assault should be handled.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- German Lopez for Vox: “Voter Suppression in Alabama: What’s True and What’s Not”
- Ford Fessenden and K.K. Rebecca Lai for the New York Times: “How the Tide Turned Against Roy Moore in Alabama”
- Casey Burgat for the Washington Examiner: “Lobbying’s influence on the Republican tax bill shows why Congress needs more staff”
- Karoun Demirjian for the Washington Post: “Grassley: Two Controversial Federal Bench Nominees Won’t Be Confirmed”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: The American Bar Association’s letter to Jeff Sessions asking senators to take diversity into account when proposing candidates for U.S. attorney positions
- John: The Post, in theaters soon
- David: Botnik Studios used A.I. to generate a remarkable new Harry Potter chapter
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss news that two judicial candidates nominated by Trump will not be confirmed. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.
Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.