The “2017 Conundrums, Featuring They Might Be Giants” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show of listener-generated conundrums, answered live before a Boston Gabfest audience.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz dig in, dissect, and debate listener-generated conundrums, with special guest performances by They Might Be Giants, live from Boston.
Here are some conundrums from this year’s live conundrum show:
- Would you rather put clean clothes on your dirty body or dirty clothes on your clean body?
- Your cellphone somehow connects to cell towers in 2025. You don’t know how long you have to stay connected. What do you do?
- Would you rather work for a great boss who’s a terrible person OR work for a person who’s terrible at his job but a great person?
- Would you rather stop aging at 30 and live for 30 more years OR stop aging at 70 and live for 70 more years?
- What would you do if you found out William Shakespeare behaved like Harvey Weinstein?
- Is it insulting to get someone the gift of a cleaning service?
And many more!
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
Join Slate Plus! This week’s Slate Plus segment is a conundrum lightning round with They Might Be Giants. Slate Plus members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.
Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.