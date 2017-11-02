Has John Kelly Read Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address?

The “Cut, Cut, Cut” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about Mueller’s indictments, the tax bill, and John Kelly’s comments on the Civil War.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the initial indictments in Robert Mueller’s investigation and the House’s tax cut bill. Then Civil War historian David Blight joins the team to dig into John Kelly’s comments on Robert E. Lee and the Civil War.
- Philip Bump for the Washington Post: “Historians respond to John F. Kelly’s Civil War remarks: ‘Strange,’ ‘sad,’ ‘wrong’ ”
- David Blight for the Atlantic: “Frederick Douglass, Refugee”
- W.E.B. Du Bois in 1928: “Robert E. Lee”
- Ken Burns’ 1990 series The Civil War
- Jason Furman and Greg Leiserson for Vox: “The real cost of the Republican tax cuts”
- Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb for CNN: “Exclusive: In Hill interviews, top Dems denied knowledge of payments to firm behind Trump dossier”
- Emily: The race for district attorney of Philadelphia is next week, and it offers an example of a progressive, nontraditional prosecutor up against a veteran of the office
- John: An imaging technique called “muon radiography” has revealed a never-before-seen space inside the Great Pyramid
- David: Paul Ryan magazine, by the team behind the Neu Jorker
For this week's Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's sentence.
