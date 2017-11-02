Has John Kelly Read Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address?

Corbis via Getty Images

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the initial indictments in Robert Mueller’s investigation and the House’s tax cut bill. Then Civil War historian David Blight joins the team to dig into John Kelly’s comments on Robert E. Lee and the Civil War.

Emily: The race for district attorney of Philadelphia is next week, and it offers an example of a progressive, nontraditional prosecutor up against a veteran of the office

John: An imaging technique called “muon radiography” has revealed a never-before-seen space inside the Great Pyramid

David: Paul Ryan magazine, by the team behind the Neu Jorker

