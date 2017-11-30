Why Is the GOP So Eager to Add to the Deficit?

The “Pass-Through” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about GOP tax cuts, Project Veritas’ attempted media entrapment, and Supreme Court arguments on cellphone tracking.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the momentum behind the GOP tax plan, Project Veritas’ attempt to entrap the Washington Post, and the Supreme Court’s examination of the legality of tracking cellphones in Carpenter v. United States.
- Jugal K. Patel and Alicia Parlapiano for the New York Times: “Republicans Say the $1.5 Trillion Tax Bill Pays for Itself, but Experts Disagree”
- Dylan Matthews for Vox: “ ‘Pass-Through’ Companies, the Issue That Could Make or Break the Senate Tax Bill, Explained”
- Shawn Boburg, Aaron C. Davis, and Alice Crites for the Washington Post: “A Woman Approached the Post With Dramatic—and False—Tale About Roy Moore. She Appears to Be Part of Undercover Sting Operation.”
- SCOTUSblog: “Carpenter v. United States”
- Emily: Rebecca Traister on The Ezra Klein Show and Green, by Sam Graham-Felsen
- John: This week’s episode of Face the Nation, which features Robert Dallek, Ron Chernow, Nancy Koehn, and Mark Updegrove
- David: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Wonder; Version Control, by Dexter Palmer; and the perfect holiday gift,Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Hidden Wonders
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.