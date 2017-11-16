Have GOP Attacks Actually Inspired an Embrace of Obamacare?

The “She Was Just 17, You Know What I Mean” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about Roy Moore, the GOP tax plan, and a potential investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Roy Moore’s Senate candidacy, a GOP tax plan funded by repealing the individual mandate, and the potential appointment of a special counsel to investigate the Clinton Foundation.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Gloria Steinem for the New York Times in 1998: “Why Feminists Support Clinton”
- Mariam Khan and Justin Fishel for ABC News: “What all 52 Republicans senators say about embattled Alabama candidate Roy Moore”
- Ruth Marcus for the Washington Post: “If Republicans believe Roy Moore’s accusers, why not Trump’s?”
- Alan Rappeport and Thomas Kaplan for the New York Times: “Tax Bill Thrown Into Uncertainty as First G.O.P. Senator Comes Out Against It”
- John Tozzi for Bloomberg: “Obamacare Signups are Up 47% From Last Year So Far”
- Julia Ioffe for the Atlantic: “The Secret Correspondence Between Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: Does it matter that Brett Talley, judicial nominee in Alabama, has never tried a case?
- John: Indispensable: When Leaders Really Matter by Gautam Mukunda
- David: A series in the Kansas City Star on secrecy in state government
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss which SCOTUS justices—alive or dead—they would like to eat dinner with. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.
Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.