Would Male Harassers’ Resignations Bring Justice to the Women They’ve Hurt?

The “Al Franken and Charlie Rose and Bill Clinton and Roy Moore and John Conyers Should All Resign” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about the GOP tax bills, a new batch of sexual assault allegations, and the decline of the magazine industry.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, David Plotz, Zoe Chace of This American Life, and chairman of The Slate Group Jacob Weisberg discuss the state of the GOP tax bills, the case for resignation by perpetrators of sexual harassment, and the health of the magazine industry.
- Ben Leubsdorf for the Wall Street Journal: “Economists See GOP Tax Plan Producing Growth Spurt, but Split Over Long-Term Effect”
- The White House: “Mulvaney: Introducing MAGAnomics”
- Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Jonathan Martin for the New York Times: “Facing Second Accuser, Franken Sees His Once-Rising Star Dim”
- Amy Davidson Sorkin for the New Yorker: “Liberals and Sexual Harassment”
- Sydney Ember and Michael M. Grynbaum for the New York Times: “The Not-So-Glossy Future of Magazines”
- Jacob Weisberg: Noah Feldman’s The Three Lives of James Madison: Genius, Partisan, President
- Zoe Chace: Kevin D. Williamson’s recent National Review piece about Louise Linton, “The Treasury Secretary’s Wife”
- David Plotz: A recent trip to Deadhorse Bay
