Do Tuesday’s Democratic Victories Signal a Political Sea Change?

The “One Year and One Day” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about Tuesday’s Democratic victories, Trump’s first year, and tech companies’ role in Russian meddling.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Tuesday’s Democratic election victories, Trump’s first year, and tech companies’ role in Russian meddling.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Steve Strunsky for NJ.com: “After Wild 6-Way Race, N.J.’s First Sikh Mayor Humbled by Win”
- Emily Bazelon for the New York Times: “The New Front in the Gerrymandering Wars: Democracy vs. Math”
- Jim Rutenberg for the New York Times: “In AT&T Deal, Government Action Catches Up With Trump Rhetoric”
- Carroll Doherty for the Pew Research Center: “Key Takeaways on Americans’ Growing Partisan Divide Over Political Values”
- Claire Allbright for the Texas Tribune: “A Russian Facebook Page Organized a Protest in Texas. A Different Russian Page Launched the Counterprotest”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: The Graphic Advocacy Project
- John: Michael Lewis’ piece for Vanity Fair, “Inside Trump’s Cruel Campaign Against the USDA’s Scientists”
- David: Daniel H. Wilson’s Robopocalypse: a Novel
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss what new taxes the U.S. should collect. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.
Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Dan Bloom. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.