Is the U.S. Bumbling and Stumbling Its Way Into Catastrophe?

The “Adult Day Care” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about the GOP’s infighting, the fall of Harvey Weinstein, and the Clean Power Plan repeal.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Trump administration infighting, Harvey Weinstein’s history of alleged gross misconduct, and the repeal of the Clean Power Plan.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- David Frum for the Atlantic: “The Problem with ‘Containing’ Donald Trump”
- Eric Bradner for CNN: “Bannon expands his list of Senate Republican targets for 2018”
- Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey for the New York Times: “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades”
- Ronan Farrow for the New Yorker: “From Aggressive Overtures to Sexual Assault: Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Tell Their Stories”
- Isaac Chotiner for Slate: “The Weinstein Break”
- National Review editors: “Goodbye, Clean Power Plan”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: A letter from the president of the American Sociological Association to Chief Justice John Roberts
- John: The short video “I Have a Message for You,” by Matan Rochlitz
- David: Justin Wolfers’ write-up of a study in the New York Times, “Pinpointing Racial Discrimination by Government Officials”
For this week's Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss whether or not Sen. Dianne Feinstein should run again.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.