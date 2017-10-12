Is the U.S. Bumbling and Stumbling Its Way Into Catastrophe?

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Trump administration infighting, Harvey Weinstein’s history of alleged gross misconduct, and the repeal of the Clean Power Plan.

Advertisement



Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: A letter from the president of the American Sociological Association to Chief Justice John Roberts

John: The short video “I Have a Message for You,” by Matan Rochlitz

David: Justin Wolfers’ write-up of a study in the New York Times, “Pinpointing Racial Discrimination by Government Officials”

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss whether or not Sen. Dianne Feinstein should run again. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive members-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)