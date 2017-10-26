Can Chicago’s Gun Violence Be Cured by Kim Foxx?

Jocelyn Frank

On this week’s LIVE Slate Political Gabfest, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson review Sens. Jeff Flake and Bob Corker’s fiery rebukes of President Donald Trump. Special guest Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx joins the team to talk about criminal justice in Chicago, and the hosts also discuss if we have now arrived at a time of empowerment for survivors of sexual harassment and assault.

Emily: Inspired by Jane Doe’s statement, some thoughts on the importance of letting women choose their own future

John: A few Calvin Coolidge historical gems, including how Coolidge used to ride this hobby horse

David: The origin story of an 1866 law that forbids living people from being featured on U.S. currency

