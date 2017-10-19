Would a Pence Presidency Enable a More Conservative Agenda to Take Hold?

The “President Pence” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about presidents and grieving military families, Mike Pence’s core politics, and the opioid crisis.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss presidents’ calls to grieving families, Vice President Mike Pence’s core politics, and the opioid crisis.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Brian Flood for Fox News: “Media playing along as liberals weaponize Gold Star families in fight against GOP”
- Richard W. Stevenson for the New York Times: “Mother Takes Protests to Bush’s Ranch”
- Jane Mayer for the New Yorker: “The Danger of President Pence”
- Scott Higham and Lenny Bernstein for the Washington Post: “The Drug Industry’s Triumph Over the DEA”
- Michael Barbaro for the New York Times: “Disappearing Factory Jobs”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
Emily: Lawmakers in North Carolina are seeking greater politicization of the courts.
John: Dolphins! They’re quite intelligent.
David: An empty corporate jet used to trail GE leader Jeff Immelt when he traveled, says the Wall Street Journal.
