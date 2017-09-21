Is It Time for an Obamacare Repeal Remix?

The “Equinox, the Rocket Man” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about the GOP’s latest attempt at repealing Obamacare, Robert Mueller’s investigation, and Trump’s tough talk at the U.N.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson dig into the remix of the GOP’s Obamacare repeal efforts, Bob Mueller’s shock-and-awe investigative tactics, and Donald Trump’s visit to the U.N.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Jeff Stein for Vox: “GOP Senators Are Rushing to Pass Graham-Cassidy. We Asked 9 to Explain What It Does.”
- Sharon LaFraniere, Matt Apuzzo, and Adam Goldman in the New York Times: “With a Picked Lock and a Threatened Indictment, Mueller’s Inquiry Sets a Tone”
- Evan Perez, Shimon Prokupecz, and Pamela Brown for CNN: “Exclusive: U.S. Government Wiretapped Former Trump Campaign Chairman”
- Dan Diamond and Rachana Pradhan for Politico: “Price’s Private-Jet Travel Breaks Precedent”
- Dylan Byers for CNN: “Facebook Handed Russia-Linked Ads Over to Mueller Under Search Warrant”
- Ben Jacobs in the Guardian: “Turkish President: Trump Apologized for Indictment of Security Staff in Brawl”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: Julie Hirschfeld Davis and Somini Sengupta’s piece in the New York Times, “Trump Administration Rejects Study Showing Positive Impact of Refugees”
- John: Gabriella Paiella’s piece in the Cut, “The Story Behind the Greatest Internet Recipe Comment of All Time”
- David: CGP Grey’s video “7 Ways to Maximize Misery”
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
This week’s Slate Plus bonus segment discusses when eavesdropping is OK (inspired by Trump’s lawyers’ recent overheard conversation at BLT Steak in Washington). Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive members-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.
Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.