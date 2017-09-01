Is Antifa Legitimizing the Alt-Right?

The “Après Moi, le Déluge” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about Hurricane Harvey, antifa, and insubordinate Trump officials.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Leonhardt, and David Plotz discuss Tropical Storm Harvey hitting Houston, the antifa movement, and increasing insubordination of Trump officials.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- David Leonhardt in the New York Times: “Harvey, the Storm That Humans Helped Cause”
- Ruth Simon and Cameron McWhirter in the Wall Street Journal: “Harvey’s Test: Businesses Struggle With Flawed Insurance as Floods Multiply”
- Peter Beinart’s piece “The Rise of the Violent Left” in this week’s Atlantic discusses an increasing antifa presence.
- William Finnegan’s 1999 book Cold New World: Growing Up in a Harder Country
- Eric Lipton and Roni Caryn Rabin in the New York Times: “E.P.A. Promised ‘a New Day’ for the Agriculture Industry, Documents Revealed”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily Bazelon: Ivanka Trump is supporting the rollback of an Obama plan to require employers to share data on gender pay inequity.
- David Plotz: the 1871 Treaty of Washington
- David Leonhardt: out-of-office email replies while on vacation
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts share economic concepts they think are poorly understood. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.
Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Kevin Townsend. Audio engineering by Efim Shapiro. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.