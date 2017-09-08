Is Trump Helping or Hurting the GOP’s Legislative Agenda?

The “DACA Attack-A” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about DACA, September’s legislative pileup, and North Korea.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, September’s legislative pileup, and North Korea. Kevin Townsend joins cocktail chatter for his last episode as the Gabfest’s researcher.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Max Fisher in the New York Times: “North Korea’s Nuclear Arms Sustain Drive for ‘Final Victory’ ”
- Jim Newell in Slate: “Trump Sides With the Democrats”
- Peter Baker and Sheryl Gay Stolberg in the New York Times: “Trump Reaches Out to Make More Deals with Congressional Democrats”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Kevin: Nicky Case’s recent talk and game The Evolution of Trust. Neil Irwin’s piece “To Understand Rising Inequality, Consider the Janitors at Two Top Companies, Then and Now”
- Emily: a new study by Daniel Grossman published in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology, which compares abortion services provided through telemedicine with in-person
- John: The Earth’s crust flexed from the weight of Harvey; No Label Foundation event aiming to “re-center” American politics
- David: What3words’ system of giving a unique three-word code to each 3-by-3–meter block of the world is being used in Ivory Coast.
