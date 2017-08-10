Does Trump Have a Plan for North Korea?

The “Like the World Has Never Seen” Edition
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and Jamelle Bouie discuss North Korea, sanctuary cities, and the fired Google engineer.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Peter Baker and Glenn Thrush write in the New York Times: “Trump’s Threat to North Korea Was Improvised”
- Dara Lind writes in Vox: “Trump administration: sanctuary cities don’t deserve crime-fighting help”
- Kate Conger writes in Gizmodo: “Exclusive: Here’s the Full 10-Page Anti-Diversity Screed Circulating Internally at Google [Updated]”
- Ross Douthat writes in the New York Times: “Google’s War Over the Sexes”
- Jean Twenge writes in the Atlantic: “Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: The Justice Department’s new stance on an Ohio voting lawsuit
- John: The natural phenomenon of “crown shyness”
- Jamelle: A large-format film camera he’s excited to shoot with
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Kevin Townsend.