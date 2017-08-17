 Charlottesville and the Alabama Senate race, on the Political Gabfest.

Could the President’s Lackluster Rejection of Hate Groups Drive Republicans to Distance Themselves From Him?

Aug. 17 2017 7:02 PM

The “Very Fine People” Edition

Listen to Slate’s show about President Trump’s response to Charlottesville, its impact on the nation, and the Alabama Senate race.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon and John Dickerson are joined by Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of the Atlantic, to discuss President Trump’s response to Charlottesville, the impact of last weekend’s events on the nation, and the upcoming Alabama Senate race.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

  • John: A story of a 1950s pipe-bomber in New York City on Damn Interesting.
  • Emily: Learning about her family’s heritage through old census records.
  • Jeffrey: His own family’s journey to America, emigrating from Europe just before the country’s doors closed.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss the best approaches to podcasting and the new show Radio Atlantic. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

