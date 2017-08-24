Will Trump and McConnell’s Fight Endanger the Debt Ceiling?

The “Get Me Another General” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about Afghanistan strategy, Mitch McConnell’s presidential silent treatment, and bail reform.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and Kirsten Powers discuss Afghanistan, Mitch McConnell’s presidential silent treatment, and bail reform.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin write in the New York Times: “McConnell, in Private, Doubts if Trump Can Save Presidency”
- Rachel Chason writes in the Washington Post: “James Clapper Questions Trump’s Fitness, Worries About His Access to Nuclear Codes”
- Philip M. Boffey notes philosopher Roger Fisher’s proposal to implant nuclear launch codes next to the heart of an innocent volunteer in a 1982 New York Times piece: “Social Scientists Believe Leaders Lack a Sense of War’s Reality”
- Alan Feuer writes in the New York Times: “New Jersey Is Front Line in a National Battle Over Bail”
- Research: “The Effects of Pre-Trial Detention on Conviction, Future Crime, and Employment: Evidence From Randomly Assigned Judges”
- Eli Rosenberg writes in the New York Times: “Judge in Houston Strikes Down Harris County’s Bail System”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: A Tom Ricks’ piece in the Atlantic: “The Book He Wasn’t Supposed to Write”
- Kirsten: The Richard Rohr book Falling Upward: A Spirituality for the Two Halves of Life
- David: Riding dune buggies in Oregon
