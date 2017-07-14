Why Doesn’t the GOP Care More About the Russia Scandal?

The “I Love It” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about Donald Trump Jr.’s Russian meeting, the GOP health care bill, and Mark Leibovich on Trump’s D.C.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Donald Trump Jr.’s Russian meeting and the GOP health care bill, and they are joined by Mark Leibovich to talk about President Donald Trump’s so-called draining of the swamp.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Jo Becker, Matt Apuzzo, and Adam Goldman write in the New York Times: “Trump’s Son Met With Russian Lawyer After Being Promised Damaging Information on Clinton”
- Matt Apuzzo, Jo Becker, Adam Goldman, and Maggie Haberman write in the New York Times: “Trump Jr. Was Told in Email of Russian Effort to Aid Campaign”
- Jo Becker, Adam Goldman and Matt Apuzzo write in the New York Times: “Russian Dirt on Clinton? ‘I Love It,’ Donald Trump Jr. Said”
- Peter Stone and Greg Gordon write in McClatchy: “Trump-Russia Investigators Probe Jared Kushner–Run Digital Operation”
- Ezra Klein writes in Vox: “McConnell Should Let the Senate Try to Craft a Bipartisan Health Bill”
- Mark Leibovich writes in the New York Times Magazine: “This Town Melts Down”
- Emily Bazelon writes in the New York Times Magazine: “How Do We Contend With Trump’s Defiance of ‘Norms’?”
- David Wallace-Wells writes in New York magazine: “The Uninhabitable Earth”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: A new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule combating forced arbitration.
- John: A new book about Chester A. Arthur, by Scott Greenberger.
- David: A BuzzFeed write-up of someone accidentally reading Harry Potter fanfiction.
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss a dire New York magazine article about climate change. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.
Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Kevin Townsend.