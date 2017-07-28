 Political Gabfest on Trump’s speech to the Boy Scout jamboree.

Do the Boy Scouts Deserve Blame for Trump’s Bizarre Speech?

July 28 2017 12:38 PM
The Political Gabfest on what to make of the president’s invitation to speak at the jamboree.

President Donald Trump speaks during the National Boy Scout Jamboree at Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia, on Monday.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Thursday’s edition of the Political Gabfest, Emily, David, and John grapple with Trump’s bizarre and inappropriate speech at the Boy Scout jamboree.

What was it about this address that made it so disturbing? Was it his inability to remain on script, rambling about crowd sizes, Electoral College wins, and rival real estate developers? Or was it the way he treated the event like a rally, asking impressionable children to denounce his enemies and doubters?

The speech raised a serious question: How should we handle the next three years with a president wholly incapable of restraint?

