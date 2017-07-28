Do the Boy Scouts Deserve Blame for Trump’s Bizarre Speech?
The Political Gabfest on what to make of the president’s invitation to speak at the jamboree.
In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Thursday’s edition of the Political Gabfest, Emily, David, and John grapple with Trump’s bizarre and inappropriate speech at the Boy Scout jamboree.
What was it about this address that made it so disturbing? Was it his inability to remain on script, rambling about crowd sizes, Electoral College wins, and rival real estate developers? Or was it the way he treated the event like a rally, asking impressionable children to denounce his enemies and doubters?
The speech raised a serious question: How should we handle the next three years with a president wholly incapable of restraint?
