Legal Things That Should Be Outlawed: a Political Gabfest Bonus Segment

What Is Not a Crime That Should Be a Crime?
The Political Gabfest on the things we should outlaw.
In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Thursday’s edition of the Political Gabfest, Emily, David, and Jacob discuss what things they would like to see outlawed.
After ruling out smooth jazz, Crocs, stuffed pizza, and the saxophone, the hosts turn to more serious topics. Are paternalistic laws acceptable if they have a major impact on public health? And should people be allowed to destroy their own property?
The hosts discover finding things to ban is harder than expected—have we already overcriminalized everything?
