The Political Gabfest on How to Protect Presidential Norms

The End of Norms
The Political Gabfest on how Trump has challenged the traditions and customs that have constrained past presidents.
In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Thursday’s edition of the Political Gabfest, Emily, David, and John discuss the breaking of presidential norms. With two of the hosts having recently written on the destruction of norms under Trump—Emily in the New York Times and John in the Atlantic—the hosts decide to break down what norms are, how they come to be, and why they are so hard to enforce.
Is any norm safe in Trump’s America? Or are the norms more resilient than they look?
