The Political Gabfest on Chris Christie’s Hubristic Day at the Beach

In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Thursday’s edition of the Political Gabfest, Emily, David, and John reap great joy from the Chris Christie beach photo scandal.

Reflecting on what Emily calls the perfect morsel of news for the July Fourth weekend, the hosts discuss this symbolic end to the catastrophically unpopular governor’s term. Is sunbathing on one of the beaches he had closed a mark of incredible stupidity, overwhelming hubris, or just the fact that he simply doesn’t care anymore?