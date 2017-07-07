 Political Gabfest on Chris Christie sunbathing on a New Jersey beach.

The Political Gabfest on Chris Christie's Hubristic Day at the Beach

The Political Gabfest on Chris Christie’s Hubristic Day at the Beach

July 7 2017 2:00 PM
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks during the 'Managing the Disruption' conference held at the Tideline Ocean Resort on April 3, 2017 in Palm Beach, Florida. The conference is put on by the Greene Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to finding, developing, and promoting strategies for increasing upward mobility in America.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Thursday’s edition of the Political Gabfest, Emily, David, and John reap great joy from the Chris Christie beach photo scandal.

Reflecting on what Emily calls the perfect morsel of news for the July Fourth weekend, the hosts discuss this symbolic end to the catastrophically unpopular governor’s term. Is sunbathing on one of the beaches he had closed a mark of incredible stupidity, overwhelming hubris, or just the fact that he simply doesn’t care anymore?

