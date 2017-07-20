How Influential Is Steve Bannon?

The “Eventually We Will Get Something Done” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about health care, Joshua Green’s new book about Steve Bannon, and campus sexual assault.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss health care, Joshua Green’s new book about Steve Bannon, and campus sexual assault.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Peter Baker, Michael S. Schmidt, and Maggie Haberman write in the New York Times: “Citing Recusal, Trump Says He Wouldn’t Have Hired Sessions”
- Carl Hulse writes in the New York Times: “Republicans’ Push to Overturn Health Law Is Back From the Dead”
- Erica L. Green and Sheryl Gay Stolberg write in the New York Times: “Campus Rape Policies Get a New Look as the Accused Get DeVos’s Ear”
- John Dickerson writes in the Atlantic: “All the Presidents’ Dirty Tricks”
- Emily Bazelon writes in the New York Times: “How Do We Contend With Trump’s Defiance of ‘Norms’?”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: Joel Clement write in the Washington Post: “I’m a Scientist. I’m Blowing the Whistle on the Trump Administration.”
- John: Jeffrey Kluger’s new book Apollo 8: The Thrilling Story of the First Mission to the Moon
- David: On his 20th wedding anniversary, David gives an exhortation to the marrying types to give the decision all the weight it deserves.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Kevin Townsend.