How Influential Is Steve Bannon?

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss health care, Joshua Green’s new book about Steve Bannon, and campus sexual assault.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Joel Clement write in the Washington Post: “I’m a Scientist. I’m Blowing the Whistle on the Trump Administration.”

John: Jeffrey Kluger’s new book Apollo 8: The Thrilling Story of the First Mission to the Moon

David: On his 20th wedding anniversary, David gives an exhortation to the marrying types to give the decision all the weight it deserves.

