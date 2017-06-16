Is There Any Chance the Kelly-Jones Interview Will Have a Positive Outcome?

Should Megyn Kelly Have Interviewed Alex Jones?
The Political Gabfest on giving a platform to the far-right Infowars host.
In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Thursday’s edition of the Political Gabfest, hosts John, David, and Jamelle discuss the controversy surrounding Megyn Kelly’s upcoming interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
Why is Kelly giving Jones—a Trump advocate who has claimed that the Sandy Hook massacre was completely staged—a platform at all? Given the chance, would John interview Jones on Face the Nation?
