 Political Gabfest on Megyn Kelly's NBC interview of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Is There Any Chance the Kelly-Jones Interview Will Have a Positive Outcome?

Is There Any Chance the Kelly-Jones Interview Will Have a Positive Outcome?

June 16 2017 1:34 PM
Should Megyn Kelly Have Interviewed Alex Jones?

The Political Gabfest on giving a platform to the far-right Infowars host.

Alex Jones
Alex Jones from Infowars.com speaks during a rally in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 18, 2016.

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Thursday’s edition of the Political Gabfest, hosts John, David, and Jamelle discuss the controversy surrounding Megyn Kelly’s upcoming interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Why is Kelly giving Jones—a Trump advocate who has claimed that the Sandy Hook massacre was completely staged—a platform at all? Given the chance, would John interview Jones on Face the Nation?

