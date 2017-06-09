 James Comey, Gov. John Hickenlooper, and warrants for cellphone data.

Does Comey’s Testimony Change Anything?

June 9 2017 10:48 AM

The “I Expect Loyalty” Edition, Live From Denver

Listen to Slate’s show about James Comey, Gov. John Hickenlooper, and cellphone data privacy.

160606_POLITICALGABFEST_PodcastArt_02

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and the Washington Post’s Ruth Marcus discuss the Comey testimony, and the legal debate about cellphone data privacy, and they welcome Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper to the stage to weigh in on the state of the Democratic Party.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts take questions from the audience in Denver. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Kevin Townsend.