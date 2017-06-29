Is the Current GOP Health Bill Dead?

The “Mitch McConnell Really Does Have a Secret Plan” Edition
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and Jacob Weisberg discuss health care, the Supreme Court, and Trump’s war on the media.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Thomas Kaplan and Robert Pear write in the New York Times: “Vote Delayed as G.O.P. Struggles to Marshal Support for Health Care Bill”
- Sarah Kliff writes in Vox: “Don’t Be Fooled: The Senate’s Obamacare Repeal Effort Remains Very Alive”
- Julia Belluz writes in Vox: “There Will Be Deaths”: Atul Gawande on the GOP Plan to Replace Obamacare”
- Adam Liptak writes in the New York Times: “Justices to Hear Case on Religious Objections to Same-Sex Marriage”
- Mark Joseph Stern writes in Slate: “Gorsuch’s First Anti-Gay Dissent Has a Huge Factual Error—and Terrible, Dishonest Logic”
- Bret Stephens writes in the New York Times: “The President Versus ‘Fake News,’ Again”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: The book Chokehold, by law professor Paul Butler, about the policing of black men, and the podcast Cerebronas by two Latina Stanford Law students.
- Jacob: The new nature book The Seabird’s Cry, by Adam Nicolson.
- David: The new novel American War, by Omar El Akkad, about a fictional war-ravaged future.
