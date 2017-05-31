The Political Gabfest on What Presidential Candidates Should Do Before They Run

In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Thursday’s edition of the Political Gabfest, hosts Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz brainstorm a list of presidential prerequisites—everything presidential candidates should be required to see and do before they run. Pass a standard high school government test? Interact with people poorer than you? See the Gettysburg Battlefield? Show some basic semblance of human empathy? Or does too much empathy hold a president back?