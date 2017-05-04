What’s It Like Getting Booted From the Oval Office?

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss John’s presidential interviews, Hillary Clinton’s return to public life, and Bret Stephens’ new job at the New York Times.

Emily: The dire state of North Carolina politics and governance.

John: A new book on World War II London’s “great cat and dog massacre,” reviewed in the Los Angeles Review of Books.

