Should Obama Take Wall Street Money for a Speech?

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss efforts to pass health care and tax plans before President Trump’s 100-day mark, Obama’s Wall Street speech, and a judge who blocked an executive order on sanctuary cities.

Advertisement



Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: The new book Awakening by Nathaniel Frank that tells “how gays and lesbians brought marriage equality to America.”

John: A 130,000-year-old mastodon bone found in California that could upend human history.

David: Obscura Day on May 6 and a story of saving the U.S. Patent Office in the War of 1812.

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts share what conspiracy theories they believe. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.