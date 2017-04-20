Is Trump’s Unpredictability a Good Match for North Korea?

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and Adam Davidson discuss North Korea, H-1B visas, tax reform, and Bill O’Reilly leaving Fox News.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

This week, Emily chatters about a new study showing that male Supreme Court justices interrupt female justices more often. John chatters about a story from his latest Whistlestop episode. Adam chatters about threading the journalistic needle on President Trump.

For this week's Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss an article in the Atlantic on online pricing.