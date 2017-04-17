Should Democrats Get Their Congressional Hopes Up?

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss how much golf is too much golf for President Trump? Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

Advertisement



On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss foreign relations, congressional races, and the United Airlines seat ejection.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Emily: Jeff Sessions ending a review of forensic science standards

John: A story of President Nixon learning his predecessor had wiretapped him, from the new book The Gatekeepers

David: Obscura Day on May 6, his appearance on the new podcast Adlandia, and a live #WeThePeople alongside Mike Pesca on April 25 at the Bell House in Brooklyn

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us on Twitter @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)