 Foreign relations, congressional races, and United Airlines, on the Political Gabfest.

Should Democrats Get Their Congressional Hopes Up?

April 17 2017 10:16 AM

The “Red, Red Line” Edition

Listen to Slate’s show about America’s foreign relations, congressional races, and the United Airlines seat ejection.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss foreign relations, congressional races, and the United Airlines seat ejection.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

