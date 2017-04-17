Should Democrats Get Their Congressional Hopes Up?

The “Red, Red Line” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about America’s foreign relations, congressional races, and the United Airlines seat ejection.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss foreign relations, congressional races, and the United Airlines seat ejection.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Jacob Weisberg writes in Slate (in 1998): “Republicans, Democrats, and China”
- Jack Goldsmith writes in Lawfare: “The Constitutionality of the Syria Strike Through the Eyes of OLC (and the Obama Administration)”
- Jonathan Martin writes in the New York Times: “As Georgia Vote Nears, G.O.P. Asks if Ideological Purity Matters Anymore”
- Dave Weigel writes in the Washington Post: “Republicans Begin to Fret About Holding on to Tom Price’s Georgia Seat”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
- Emily: Jeff Sessions ending a review of forensic science standards
- John: A story of President Nixon learning his predecessor had wiretapped him, from the new book The Gatekeepers
- David: Obscura Day on May 6, his appearance on the new podcast Adlandia, and a live #WeThePeople alongside Mike Pesca on April 25 at the Bell House in Brooklyn
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Kevin Townsend.