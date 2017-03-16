Will Trump’s New Muslim Ban Ever Take Effect?

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

For this week's Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss the Marine nude photo–sharing scandal.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, John Dickerson, David Plotz, and Ruth Marcus discuss Trumpcare, the budget, and the new Muslim ban.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Ruth chatters about the recovery of a stolen Stradivarius.

John chatters about Justin Heckert’s piece in GQ about how the world’s heaviest man lost his weight.

