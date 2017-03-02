Will Jeff Sessions Resign? Will California Secede?

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Trump’s address to Congress, the new Department of Justice, and California’s resistance to Trump.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Emily chatters about state bills introduced to curb protesting.

John chatters about the difference between “Ask” vs. “Guess” culture.

David chatters about the Nobel Prize sperm bank.

