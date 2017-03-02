Will Jeff Sessions Resign? Will California Secede?

The “Live From the Free and Independent Republic of California” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about President Trump’s address to Congress, Jeff Sessions, and California secession.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Trump’s address to Congress, the new Department of Justice, and California’s resistance to Trump.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Emily Bazelon writes in the New York Times Magazine: “Department of Justification”
- The New York Times reports: “Obama Administration Rushed to Preserve Intelligence of Russian Election Hacking”
- The Washington Post reports: “Sessions met with Russian envoy twice last year, encounters he later did not disclose”
- Ezra Klein writes in Vox: “How to stop an autocracy”
Emily chatters about state bills introduced to curb protesting.
John chatters about the difference between “Ask” vs. “Guess” culture.
David chatters about the Nobel Prize sperm bank.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Kevin Townsend.