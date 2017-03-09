Does Anyone Like the GOP’s Obamacare Replacement?

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Obamacare repeal, Trump’s wiretapping accusation, and Planned Parenthood.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Emily chatters about the Supreme Court sending the transgender bathroom case back to the lower courts.

John chatters about Tom Price talking about Medicare on Face the Nation and ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi fleeing Mosul, Iraq.

David chatters about the Trump White House’s attempt to shutter the Energy Star program.

