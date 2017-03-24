Will the Trump Administration Be Under Constant Investigation?

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss James Comey, Neil Gorsuch, and Florida prosecutor Aramis Ayala.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Emily chatters about the Trump administration rolling back for-profit college rules and a new book on the subject: Lower Ed by Tressie McMillan Cottom.

John chatters about Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s extraordinary interview with the lone journalist he took on his diplomatic trip to Asia.

David chatters about watching the movie Hoosiers in the Trump era.

