After the AHCA’s Failure, Are Democrats Overplaying Their Hand?

The “Darkness at Nunes” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about Devin Nunes, political overreach, and coal.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, Jamelle Bouie, and David Plotz discuss Devin Nunes, political overreach, and coal.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- David Corn writes in Mother Jones: “How Devin Nunes Is Threatening the Constitution”
- Reihan Salam writes in Slate: “Don’t Blame the Freedom Caucus”
- Ben Casselman writes in Five Thirty Eight: “Trump’s Plan Won’t Reverse Coal’s Decline”
- Brad Plumer writes in Vox: “Trump’s big new executive order to tear up Obama’s climate policies, explained”
Emily chatters about Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America and About Abortion: Terminating Pregnancy in Twenty-First-Century America
Jamelle chatters about The Flintstones, the new DC Comics interpretation of the classic cartoon.
David chatters about “How an Israeli historian led me to do the best things I’ve ever done,” by Gershom Gorenberg in the Washington Post.
