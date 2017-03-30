After the AHCA’s Failure, Are Democrats Overplaying Their Hand?

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, Jamelle Bouie, and David Plotz discuss Devin Nunes, political overreach, and coal.

Advertisement



Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Jamelle chatters about The Flintstones, the new DC Comics interpretation of the classic cartoon.

Advertisement



David chatters about “How an Israeli historian led me to do the best things I’ve ever done,” by Gershom Gorenberg in the Washington Post.

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss #lacgate and whether it’s OK to breast-feed someone else’s baby. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)