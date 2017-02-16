What’s Next in the Trump Russia Saga?

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

Advertisement



Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The Political Gabfest is brought to you by Stamps.com. Buy and print official U.S. postage using your own computer and printer. Sign up for Stamps.com and get a four-week trial when you use promo code gabfest.

And by Texture. Texture lets you stay up to date with your favorite magazines, all in one place. Right now, get a 14-day free trial when you sign up at Texture.com/gabfest.

And by Harry’s. Get the smooth shave you deserve. Right now Harry’s is giving away its trial set for free when you sign up—you just cover the shipping. Go to Harrys.com/political to redeem your free trial offer.

Advertisement



For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss a new take on the emoluments clause. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Trump’s Russia connections, Obamacare repeal efforts, and Trump abandoning the two-state solution to Israel.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Emily chatters about Immigrations and Customs Enforcement arresting a victim of domestic violence.

David chatters about a letter from a psychologist to the New York Times and the news that Philip Pullman is releasing a new trilogy.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)