How Should Federal Employees Resist President Trump?

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

Advertisement



Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The Political Gabfest is brought to you by Stamps.com. Buy and print official U.S. postage using your own computer and printer. Sign up for Stamps.com and get a four-week trial when you use promo code gabfest.

And by Casper, an online retailer of premium mattresses. Get $50 toward any mattress purchase by going to Casper.com/gabfest and using the promo code gabfest.

And by Blue Apron. Blue Apron’s meal kits are delivered right to your door, and make cooking at home easy. Get your first three meals free by going to BlueApron.com/gabfest.

Advertisement



For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss the pieces of culture helping them make sense of this moment in American history. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss President Trump’s immigration order, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, and federal employees resisting the Trump administration.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Advertisement



Emily chatters about the new book Why Time Flies by Alan Burdick.

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

John chatters about a 1957 Guardian article describing tea vending machines expected to “revolutionise the way we have a cuppa.”

David chatters about Virginia congressman David Brat avoiding town halls because he says women are all up “in my grill” about health care.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)