What Will Happen in Trump’s First 100 Days?

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

Advertisement



Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The Political Gabfest is brought to you by LifeAfter. What happens to our digital lives when we’re gone? LifeAfter, a new series from GE Podcast Theater and Panoply, the creators of last year’s award-winning The Message, explores those very questions. Listen and download LifeAfter wherever you find your podcasts.

And by Squarespace. Upgrade to a Squarespace website today. Start your free trial at Squarespace.com and use offer code gabfest for 10 percent off your first purchase.

And by Audible, with an unmatched selection of audiobooks, original audio shows, news, comedy, and more. Get a free audiobook with a 30-day trial at Audible.com/gabfest.

Advertisement



For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss Ivanka Trump as first lady. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the attacks in Europe, policymaking under Trump, and North Carolina politics.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Advertisement



John chatters about Poynter’s best media corrections of 2016.

Emily chatters about Sarah Kliff writing on why Obamacare enrollees voted for Trump.

David chatters about deep-sea fisherman Roman Fedortsov’s incredible photos of strange ocean creatures.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)