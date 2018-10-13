Actress Martha Plimpton and Writer Masha Gessen Are Very Busy Women

Once a muse for Calvin Klein, actor Martha Plimpton had ample training before becoming a role model to destigmatize abortion. Today, Plimpton, who continues to be a prolific actor on and off Broadway, works with A Is For. A breadwinner from a young age, Plimpton talks to Catie Lazarus about how she coped with burnout. Then Lazarus speaks with National Book Award winner and New Yorker columnist Masha Gessen about inviting yourself to the table when an invitation does not emerge. Gessen discusses the cost of intergenerational trauma, Putin’s war on journalists, and how writing became her night job.