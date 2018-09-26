Hamilton’s Alex Lacamoire Explains How the New Cast Stands Out

Whether he’s scoring feature films, or working to ensure that the global tours for Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen are magnetic off-Broadway experiences, musical maestro Alex Lacamoire’s schedule is relentless. The 43-year-old Cuban American hasn’t stopped making music since he began dazzling audiences at piano recitals at age 4. But much like Alexander Hamilton, Lacamoire struggled. The prolific polymath explains how he grapples with his own hearing impairment and discusses the harsh reality of breaking into Hollywood, even as a Grammy, Tony, Olivier, and Employee of the Month winner. Plus, the Resistance Revival Chorus explains why joy is an act of resistance.