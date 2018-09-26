Hamilton’s Alex Lacamoire Explains How the New Cast Stands Out

Hamilton’s Alex Lacamoire
The musical director talks Broadway, Hollywood, and his hearing impairment.
Ready for your new work crushes? Hamilton's Alex Lacamoire and the Resistance Revival Chorus.
Whether he’s scoring feature films, or working to ensure that the global tours for Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen are magnetic off-Broadway experiences, musical maestro Alex Lacamoire’s schedule is relentless. The 43-year-old Cuban American hasn’t stopped making music since he began dazzling audiences at piano recitals at age 4. But much like Alexander Hamilton, Lacamoire struggled. The prolific polymath explains how he grapples with his own hearing impairment and discusses the harsh reality of breaking into Hollywood, even as a Grammy, Tony, Olivier, and Employee of the Month winner. Plus, the Resistance Revival Chorus explains why joy is an act of resistance.
Want a second or third jolt of joy? Hit up Employee of the Month’s YouTube page to see the Resistance Revival Chorus and Alex Lacamoire, who performed an impromptu medley of idol Billy Joel’s hits.