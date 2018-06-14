Maria Hinojosa Defiende la Importancia de Tener a Latinos en La Sala de Redacción

De la Doctrina Trump y Euforia Futbolera
La reunión entre Donald Trump y Kim Jong-un se ha declarado un triunfo demasiado pronto.
Escucha El Gabfest en Español via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Tune In, or Google Play.
León Krauze y sus colegas Fernando Pizarro y Janet Rodriguez analizan la situación geopolítica que ha cambiado esta semana, con la reunión del Presidente Donald Trump y el dictador Kim Jong-un y el drama de la cumbre del G7. Maria Hinojosa de Latino USA se añada a la conversación para compartir sus experiencias como periodista Latina en Estados Unidos. Y en los broches de oro: tensiones, pronósticos, y el futuro de la Copa Mundial!
El Gabfest en Inglés: Abandoning Asylum
This week, the panel discusses the real-life impact of changes in U.S. asylum policy, which now denies victims of domestic and gang violence the option to seek asylum in this country. Check out the Spanish-language version for an analysis of the United States’ negotiations on the world stage, a conversation with Maria Hinojosa of Latino USA, and plenty of soccer talk ahead of the World Cup.
Paulina Velasco produce este podcast. / Paulina Velasco produces this podcast.