Maria Hinojosa Defiende la Importancia de Tener a Latinos en La Sala de Redacción

June 14 2018 11:32 AM

De la Doctrina Trump y Euforia Futbolera

La reunión entre Donald Trump y Kim Jong-un se ha declarado un triunfo demasiado pronto.

Journalist Maria Hinojosa accepts the Carol Jenkins Award onstage at the Women’s Media Center 2017 Women’s Media Awards at Capitale on Oct. 26 in New York City.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Women's Media Center

Escucha El Gabfest en Español via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Tune In, or Google Play.

León Krauze y sus colegas Fernando Pizarro y Janet Rodriguez analizan la situación geopolítica que ha cambiado esta semana, con la reunión del Presidente Donald Trump y el dictador Kim Jong-un y el drama de la cumbre del G7. Maria Hinojosa de Latino USA se añada a la conversación para compartir sus experiencias como periodista Latina en Estados Unidos. Y en los broches de oro: tensiones, pronósticos, y el futuro de la Copa Mundial!

El Gabfest en Inglés: Abandoning Asylum

This week, the panel discusses the real-life impact of changes in U.S. asylum policy, which now denies victims of domestic and gang violence the option to seek asylum in this country. Check out the Spanish-language version for an analysis of the United States’ negotiations on the world stage, a conversation with Maria Hinojosa of Latino USA, and plenty of soccer talk ahead of the World Cup.

Paulina Velasco produce este podcast. / Paulina Velasco produces this podcast.

León Krauze is a news anchor for Univision based in Los Angeles. He holds the Wallis Annenberg Chair in Journalism at the University of Southern California.

Fernando Pizarro is an Emmy Award–winning journalist who covers Congress and the federal government for Univision, along with political topics that affect Latinos in the U.S. He can't function until he has had at least two cafecitos in the morning.

Janet Rodriguez is a seven-time regional and national Emmy Award–winning journalist currently serving as White House correspondent for Univision Network.