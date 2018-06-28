 El tema migratorio continua a ser debatido en la arena publica.

La Frontera Entre Estados Unidos y Mexico Tiene Muros Pero También Puentes

June 28 2018 11:51 AM

De Polarización y Sorpresas Neoyorquinas  

El tema migratorio continua a ser debatido en la arena pública.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is embraced at the Tornillo-Guadalupe port of entry gate on Sunday in Tornillo, Texas.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Escucha El Gabfest en Español via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Tune In, or Google Play.

León Krauze y su panel de periodistas Hispanos analizan la polarización que crece en los Estados Unidos, sobre todo con el debate de la política migratoria de Presidente Donald Trump. También discuten la elección sorpresa de Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez en Nueva York. Luego, hablan con Andrew Selee, presidente del Migration Policy Institute en Washington, sobre la relación complicada entre Estados Unidos y México. Y claro, el panel discute el fútbol.

El Gabfest en Inglés: Liberals in the Lurch

This week, León Krauze and his colleagues Dori Toribio and Ariel Moutsatsos discuss the increasing polarization of the United States in light of the debate over immigration, the election of a progressive Democrat in New York, and the new opening for a Trump appointee on the Supreme Court. Check out the Spanish-language version for more.

Email: elgabfest@slate.com
Twitter: @elgabfest, @LeonKrauze, @arielmou, @doritoribio

Paulina Velasco produce este podcast. / Paulina Velasco produces this podcast.

León Krauze is a news anchor for Univision based in Los Angeles. He holds the Wallis Annenberg Chair in Journalism at the University of Southern California.

Ariel Moutsatsos, the Washington bureau chief of Televisa, is a Mexican journalist, communicator, and international consultant. A former diplomat, academic, and public official, he is a migrant, a globetrotter, and an old soul.

Dori Toribio is the Washington correspondent for Spanish TV station Cuatro.