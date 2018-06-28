La Frontera Entre Estados Unidos y Mexico Tiene Muros Pero También Puentes

De Polarización y Sorpresas Neoyorquinas
El tema migratorio continua a ser debatido en la arena pública.
Escucha El Gabfest en Español via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Tune In, or Google Play.
León Krauze y su panel de periodistas Hispanos analizan la polarización que crece en los Estados Unidos, sobre todo con el debate de la política migratoria de Presidente Donald Trump. También discuten la elección sorpresa de Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez en Nueva York. Luego, hablan con Andrew Selee, presidente del Migration Policy Institute en Washington, sobre la relación complicada entre Estados Unidos y México. Y claro, el panel discute el fútbol.
El Gabfest en Inglés: Liberals in the Lurch
This week, León Krauze and his colleagues Dori Toribio and Ariel Moutsatsos discuss the increasing polarization of the United States in light of the debate over immigration, the election of a progressive Democrat in New York, and the new opening for a Trump appointee on the Supreme Court. Check out the Spanish-language version for more.
Email: elgabfest@slate.com
Twitter: @elgabfest, @LeonKrauze, @arielmou, @doritoribio
Paulina Velasco produce este podcast. / Paulina Velasco produces this podcast.