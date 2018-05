Periodista Premiada Explica las Historias de Los Migrantes Buscando Asilo en La Frontera

León Krauze is a news anchor for Univision based in Los Angeles. He holds the Wallis Annenberg Chair in Journalism at the University of Southern California.

Ariel Moutsatsos, the Washington bureau chief of Televisa, is a Mexican journalist, communicator, and international consultant. A former diplomat, academic, and public official, he is a migrant, a globetrotter, and an old soul.

Fernando Pizarro is an Emmy Award–winning journalist who covers Congress and the federal government for Univision, along with political topics that affect Latinos in the U.S. He can't function until he has had at least two cafecitos in the morning.