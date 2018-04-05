Ex-Embajador de México Explica la Tensa Relación Bilateral con Estados Unidos

De Trump vs. México y el Niño Ratatouille
Aumenta la tensión entre Trump y México con propuesta militarización de la frontera.
Tres periodistas latinos y un ex-embajador mexicano buscan las razones por las cuales Trump aumenta su retórica contra México, y por las cuales el gobierno mexicano no ha repuesto de manera firme. El ex-embajador Arturo Sarukhán ayuda analizar las consecuencias en la relación bilateral. El panel luego discute sueños y pesadillas, reales e imaginarias.
Miembros de Slate Plus: Disfruten la plática del panel sin anuncios!
El Gabfest en Inglés: Beef at the Border
Enjoy listening to our panel of Latino journalists cover a topic—in English! This week, the panel analyzes mounting tension between the U.S. and Mexico, asking why Trump has escalated his rhetoric against our southern neighbor and why the Mexican government has barely responded. Listen to the full conversation about this topic, and an interview with an ex-ambassador from Mexico to the United States, on El Gabfest en Español!
Slate Plus members: Listen to the conversation without any ads!
Email: elgabfest@slate.com
Twitter: @elgabfest, @LeonKrauze, @FPizarro_DC, @doritoribio,
Paulina Velasco produce este podcast. / Paulina Velasco produces this podcast.