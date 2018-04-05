 Aumenta las tension entre Trump y México con propuesta militarizacion de la frontera.

Ex-Embajador de México Explica la Tensa Relación Bilateral con Estados Unidos

April 5 2018 10:34 AM

De Trump vs. México y el Niño Ratatouille

Aumenta la tensión entre Trump y México con propuesta militarización de la frontera.

US President Donald Trump inspects border wall prototypes with Chief Patrol Agent Rodney S. Scott in San Diego, California on March 13, 2018.
President Donald Trump inspects border wall prototypes with Chief Patrol Agent Rodney S. Scott in San Diego on March 13.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Tres periodistas latinos y un ex-embajador mexicano buscan las razones por las cuales Trump aumenta su retórica contra México, y por las cuales el gobierno mexicano no ha repuesto de manera firme. El ex-embajador Arturo Sarukhán ayuda analizar las consecuencias en la relación bilateral. El panel luego discute sueños y pesadillas, reales e imaginarias.

Miembros de Slate Plus: Disfruten la plática del panel sin anuncios!

El Gabfest en Inglés: Beef at the Border

Enjoy listening to our panel of Latino journalists cover a topic—in English! This week, the panel analyzes mounting tension between the U.S. and Mexico, asking why Trump has escalated his rhetoric against our southern neighbor and why the Mexican government has barely responded. Listen to the full conversation about this topic, and an interview with an ex-ambassador from Mexico to the United States, on El Gabfest en Español!

Slate Plus members: Listen to the conversation without any ads!

Paulina Velasco produce este podcast. / Paulina Velasco produces this podcast.

León Krauze is a news anchor for Univision based in Los Angeles. He holds the Wallis Annenberg Chair in Journalism at the University of Southern California.

Fernando Pizarro is an Emmy Award–winning journalist who covers Congress and the federal government for Univision, along with political topics that affect Latinos in the U.S. He can't function until he has had at least two cafecitos in the morning.

Dori Toribio is the Washington correspondent for Spanish TV station Cuatro.