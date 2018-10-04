 The hosts of the Waves discuss male entitlement, female rage, and what comes next for Kavanaugh.

How Did Two Protesters Get Through to Jeff Flake?

The Waves
Slate’s weekly women’s roundtable.
Oct. 4 2018 12:14 PM

The “Rage at Brett” Edition

The hosts of the Waves discuss male entitlement, female rage, and what comes next for Kavanaugh.

A crowd of anti-Kavanaugh protesters. One holds up a sign with a photo of Christine Blasey Ford testifying and the word &quot;HERO&quot; above her.
Activists take part in a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in D.C. on Oct. 3.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Listen to the Waves via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Hanna, Noreen, and Slate legal correspondent Dahlia Lithwick reckon with the fallout from the Kavanaugh hearings. First, the hosts discuss the latest news about the FBI investigation—and why it’s been so hard to gauge its purview and progress. Then, they unpack what the events of the past week reveal about Kavanaugh and patriarchy writ large. Finally, they examine the role of women’s fury. Christine Blasey Ford wasn’t allowed to express anger, but the activists who confronted Jeff Flake used it to great effect—and shared a vital message that’s mostly been glossed over since.

Slate Plus: Is it sexist to critique Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s expensive suit?

Other items discussed on the show:

Recommendations:

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

Dahlia Lithwick writes about the courts and the law for Slate and hosts the podcast Amicus.

Noreen Malone is a senior editor at New York magazine.

Hanna Rosin is the co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and a founder of DoubleX. She is also the author of The End of Men. Follow her on Twitter.