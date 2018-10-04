How Did Two Protesters Get Through to Jeff Flake?

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Hanna, Noreen, and Slate legal correspondent Dahlia Lithwick reckon with the fallout from the Kavanaugh hearings. First, the hosts discuss the latest news about the FBI investigation—and why it’s been so hard to gauge its purview and progress. Then, they unpack what the events of the past week reveal about Kavanaugh and patriarchy writ large. Finally, they examine the role of women’s fury. Christine Blasey Ford wasn’t allowed to express anger, but the activists who confronted Jeff Flake used it to great effect—and shared a vital message that’s mostly been glossed over since.