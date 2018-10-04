How Did Two Protesters Get Through to Jeff Flake?

The “Rage at Brett” Edition
The hosts of the Waves discuss male entitlement, female rage, and what comes next for Kavanaugh.
Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Listen to the Waves via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On this week’s episode of the Waves, Hanna, Noreen, and Slate legal correspondent Dahlia Lithwick reckon with the fallout from the Kavanaugh hearings. First, the hosts discuss the latest news about the FBI investigation—and why it’s been so hard to gauge its purview and progress. Then, they unpack what the events of the past week reveal about Kavanaugh and patriarchy writ large. Finally, they examine the role of women’s fury. Christine Blasey Ford wasn’t allowed to express anger, but the activists who confronted Jeff Flake used it to great effect—and shared a vital message that’s mostly been glossed over since.
Slate Plus: Is it sexist to critique Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s expensive suit?
Other items discussed on the show:
- “Rachel Mitchell Crossed a Line No Prosecutor Should Cross With Her Christine Blasey Ford Report” by Michael J. Stern in Slate
- “Kavanaugh: Such a Brett” by Noreen Malone in the Cut
- “How Brett Kavanaugh Erases Inconvenient Women” by Dahlia Lithwick in Slate
- “A 1985 Police Report Shows Kavanaugh Was Involved in a Bloody Bar Fight at Yale Revolving Around UB40 and Drunk Bros” by Elliot Hannon in Slate
- “Conservatives Are Fondly Remembering Their Bar Fights on Twitter” by Alex Shultz in GQ
- “Trump Mocks and Imitates Christine Ford at Campaign Rally, Crowd Goes Wild” by Adam K. Raymond in New York
- “ ‘No Accident’ Brett Kavanaugh’s Female Law Clerks ‘Looked Like Models,’ Yale Professor Told Students” by Stephanie Kirchgaessner and Jessica Glenza in the Guardian
- “Jeff Flake Is Confronted on Video by Sexual Assault Survivors” by Niraj Chokshi and Astead W. Herndon in the New York Times
- “Fury Is a Political Weapon. And Women Need to Wield It” by Rebecca Traister in the New York Times
- “Brett Kavanaugh Isn’t the First Supreme Court Nominee Accused of Sexual Misconduct. Here’s What Happened Before” by Olivia B. Waxman in Time
Recommendations:
- Noreen: Sayaka Murata’s Convenience Store Woman
- Hana: Angela Saini’s Inferior: How Science Got Women Wrong—and the New Research That’s Rewriting the Story
- Dahlia: Jane Sherron de Hart’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life
