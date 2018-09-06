 The Waves on the Kavanaugh hearings, the return of Louis C.K. and Aziz Ansari, and the term “lady boss.”

Is Kavanaugh’s Confirmation a Foregone Conclusion?

Is Kavanaugh’s Confirmation a Foregone Conclusion?

Slate
The Waves
Slate’s weekly women’s roundtable.
Sept. 6 2018 11:21 AM

The “Grotesque Display of Irrelevant Decency” Edition

The Waves on the Kavanaugh hearings, the return of Louis C.K. and Aziz Ansari, and the term “lady boss.”

Brett Kavanaugh smiling.
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Listen to the latest episode of the Waves in the audio player below:

Listen to the Waves via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Advertisement

On this week’s episode of the Waves, the hosts are joined by Slate legal correspondent Mark Joseph Stern to discuss Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings and what we have (and, more notably, haven’t) learned about the judge so far. Next, Louis C.K. and Aziz Ansari have both quietly returned to the stage, with the former’s surprise appearance at a New York comedy club sparking significant controversy. Hanna, June, and Noreen take on the question neither comedian seems to have the answer for: Is there space in the culture for a genuine reckoning right now, and if so, what might a “good” post-#MeToo comeback look like? Finally, they grapple with the term “lady boss” and its connotations. Does it mark a deliberate move away from patriarchal standards and structures, or is it just a faux-empowering marketing ploy?

Slate Plus: Is it sexist to call Hillary Clinton “Lady Hillary”?

Other items discussed on the show:

Recommendations:

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

The Waves plugs: Please remember to like our Facebook page. Send your emails to thewaves@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next episode.

Noreen Malone is a senior editor at New York magazine.

Hanna Rosin is the co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and a founder of DoubleX. She is also the author of The End of Men. Follow her on Twitter.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.