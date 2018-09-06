Is Kavanaugh’s Confirmation a Foregone Conclusion?

The “Grotesque Display of Irrelevant Decency” Edition
The Waves on the Kavanaugh hearings, the return of Louis C.K. and Aziz Ansari, and the term “lady boss.”
On this week’s episode of the Waves, the hosts are joined by Slate legal correspondent Mark Joseph Stern to discuss Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings and what we have (and, more notably, haven’t) learned about the judge so far. Next, Louis C.K. and Aziz Ansari have both quietly returned to the stage, with the former’s surprise appearance at a New York comedy club sparking significant controversy. Hanna, June, and Noreen take on the question neither comedian seems to have the answer for: Is there space in the culture for a genuine reckoning right now, and if so, what might a “good” post-#MeToo comeback look like? Finally, they grapple with the term “lady boss” and its connotations. Does it mark a deliberate move away from patriarchal standards and structures, or is it just a faux-empowering marketing ploy?
Slate Plus: Is it sexist to call Hillary Clinton “Lady Hillary”?
Other items discussed on the show:
- “Democrats Need to Get Over Their Kavanaugh Document Obsession and Focus on What Really Matters,” by Jim Newell, in Slate
- “The ‘Ginsburg Rule’ Is Not an Excuse to Avoid Answering the Senate’s Questions,” by Lori Ringhand and Paul M. Collins Jr., in the Washington Post
- “Did Brett Kavanaugh Snub the Father of a Slain Parkland Teen?” by Matthew Dessem, in Slate
- “A Kavanaugh Supporter Was Accused of Making a White Power Symbol. She’s a Descendant of Holocaust Survivors,” by Mahita Gajanan, in Time
- “The Grotesque Decency of Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation Hearings,” by Dahlia Lithwick, in Slate
- “Two Women Describe Louis C.K.’s ‘Uncomfortable’ Comedy Cellar Set,” by Hunter Harris, in Vulture
- “Louis C.K. Slithers Back, Whether We’re Ready or Not,” by Amanda Hess, in the New York Times
- “The Comedy Cellar’s Owner Has Clearly Been Waiting to Let Louis C.K. Back on Stage Since Day One,” by Rachel Withers, in Slate
- “The Scene Inside One of Aziz Ansari’s Recent Shows,” by Ryan Glasspiegel, in Vulture
- “The ‘Babe.net vs. Aziz Ansari’ Edition” of this podcast
- “The World Seems Full of ‘Lady Bosses.’ But What Are They Actually Running?” by Christina Cauterucci, in Slate
- “What the Fictional Lady Bosses of My Youth Taught Me About Being a Woman,” by Haley Swenson, in Slate
Recommendations:
- Veralyn: The BuzzFeed News show Profile, hosted by Audie Cornish
- Noreen: Philip Roth’s Goodbye, Columbus
- Hanna: The second season of GLOW
- June: Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits on Netflix
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.
