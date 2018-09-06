Is Kavanaugh’s Confirmation a Foregone Conclusion?

On this week’s episode of the Waves, the hosts are joined by Slate legal correspondent Mark Joseph Stern to discuss Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings and what we have (and, more notably, haven’t) learned about the judge so far. Next, Louis C.K. and Aziz Ansari have both quietly returned to the stage, with the former’s surprise appearance at a New York comedy club sparking significant controversy. Hanna, June, and Noreen take on the question neither comedian seems to have the answer for: Is there space in the culture for a genuine reckoning right now, and if so, what might a “good” post-#MeToo comeback look like? Finally, they grapple with the term “lady boss” and its connotations. Does it mark a deliberate move away from patriarchal standards and structures, or is it just a faux-empowering marketing ploy?